SummerStage Winter Concert Series: The Bluegrass Drifters (4pm)

From the hills and kettles of Waukesha County, The Bluegrass Drifters are a Lake Country area band performing a variety of traditional and contemporary acoustic bluegrass music, plus a little county and blues. Spanning Bill Monroe and Carter Family classics to a bit more contemporary repertoire, the band’s free-spirited performance makes people of all ages want to sing along, get your toes a-tappin’ and bring a smile to your face. You’re sure to enjoy The Bluegrass Drifters Americana blend of musicianship, creativity and tradition!

Band members include: Bill Friedrichs on guitar, Mike Smith on doghouse bass, Alan Baran on mandolin, Steve Stuff on banjo, and Jackie Nicholson on guitar and all band members on vocals with lots of good natured fun!