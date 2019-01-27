SummerStage Winter Concert Series: What's His Name & The Other Guy (4pm)

Back by popular demand, these guys bring a great music, energy, and comedy! Greg Valde and Brian Lucas have been playing together for almost 20 years, mixing Greg’s history as a singer-songwriter with Brian’s deep dive in the blues – along with their heartfelt desire not to take themselves too seriously. Fans appreciate the mix of American roots music (folk, country, blues) and self-effacing humor.

Delafield History Center (Hawks Inn) 426 Wells St., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018 View Map
