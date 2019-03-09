SummerStage Winter Gala: Time After Time Prom

Join us for our 2019 annual fundraiser as we celebrate prom from all generations! We will have a DJ who will be playing the hits from all of the decades so we encourage you to wear your prom best to the evening, but casual dress is always welcome too!

Proceeds from the event help defray our 2019 season production costs and make improvements to our stage in Lapham Peak. Buy a table of 10 and each member at the table receives a SummerStage wine tumbler and complimentary raffle tickets!

Tickets through February 1

$65 individuals | $650 for a table of 10

Tickets after February 1

$75 individuals | $750 for a table of 10