SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas
Delafield History Center (Hawks Inn) 426 Wells St., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018
Event time: 4-6pm
New to the Winter Series, The Stellanovas play "cafe jazz" -intimate, swinging,
original, dynamic music accompanied by unique instrumentation including the
violin, accordion, cello, ukulele, Hawaiian guitar, drums, electric guitar, and
vocals. Originals plus inventive interpretations of classic jazz standards and
eclectic pop.
Price: $13 - $15
