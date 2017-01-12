SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas

Google Calendar - SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas - 2017-01-29 00:00:00

Delafield History Center (Hawks Inn) 426 Wells St., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018

Event time: 4-6pm

New to the Winter Series, The Stellanovas play "cafe jazz" -intimate, swinging,

original, dynamic music accompanied by unique instrumentation including the

violin, accordion, cello, ukulele, Hawaiian guitar, drums, electric guitar, and

vocals. Originals plus inventive interpretations of classic jazz standards and

eclectic pop.

Price: $13 - $15

Info
Delafield History Center (Hawks Inn) 426 Wells St., Delafield, Wisconsin 53018 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas - 2017-01-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - SummerStage Winter Music Series: The Stellanovas - 2017-01-29 00:00:00