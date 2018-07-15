Sunday FunDay Bazaar w/Call Me Denny and Brian Smith (11am)
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Gather your friends and join your neighbors for brunch or lunch, shopping, and live music. Support local vendors while enjoying our beautiful Ladish Foundation Plaza. Music by Call Me Denny and Brian Smith. Rolling Cones food truck will be on site for a tasty meal. Rain or shine, this show will go on!
Info
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Farmers Market, Live Music/Performance