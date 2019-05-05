Sunday Funday - With a Purpose

THIS Sunday Funday, make your spending count! Drink Bloody Marys, play bingo, and try your luck on a raffle - all your fun will also support the search for a cure for Leukemia, Lymphoma, Hodgkins, and Myeloma and to improve the quality of life for patients and families! Purchase your tickets today! https://pages.mwoy.org/wi/wi19/DWEvents2019

Tickets (Limited Quantity/Capacity)

*$15-Ticket to the event (maybe you don't like Bloody Marys but still want to come hang out?)

*$30-Ticket to the event, flight of Bloody Marys from guest mixologists, ballot to cast vote (we'll offer alcohol free samples too!)

*$40-Ticket to the event, flight of Bloody Marys, ballot, and bingo card

*$50-Ticket to the event, flight of Bloody Mary's, ballot, bingo card, and t-shirt

At the event, we'll also have options to purchase bingo cards, t-shirts, additional flights, and raffle tickets separately!

Super loving shout out to our generous host, The Riverwest Filling Station, who will also be donating 10% of their menu sales this day and $1 from all Bloody Marys the month of May!

Visit our team's fundraising events page to purchase tickets AND check out other events you can participate in that will help us raise funds: https://pages.mwoy.org/wi/wi19/DWEvents2019

Learn more about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fundraising campaign: https://www.mwoy.org/