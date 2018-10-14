Sunday Funday: The Tritonics (4pm)

The Tritonics are Jeff Stehr, Dave Bolyard, Glenn Asch, Kyle Seifert and Mike Lizzo. They write, arrange and perform original music written in the Jamaican roots styles of rock steady, ska and reggae. They also cover crucial standards of those genres by artists like Alton Ellis, Delroy Wilson, Toots and the Maytalls, The Heptones, Johnny Clarke, The Valentines and The Jamaicans. In addition, The Tritonics apply a unique process they've dubbed "doowopification" to rock n roll classics by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks and many others. Doowopification reinterprets and revitalizes (Ital-izes!) classic rock standards, anointing them in the name of Jah with stripped down, Jamaican roots-style arrangements, one drop-centered rhythm and harmony-heavy vocals.

The Tritonics are committed to keeping the citizenry drinking, dancing and well informed through song