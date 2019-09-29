Sunday Funday w/Acoustic Blu (4pm)
The Baaree (Thiensville) 107 Buntrock Ave., Village of Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
Acoustic Blu will host a Sunday Funday jam event at the beautiful baaree beer garden outside of 'the cheel' restaurant in Thiensville!
Enjoy great food and drinks in this wonderfully decorated and landscaped beer garden, and listen to a wonderful mix of talented local musicians, including Acoustic Blu!
Info
The Baaree (Thiensville) 107 Buntrock Ave., Village of Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092 View Map
Live Music/Performance