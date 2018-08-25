Sunrise Yoga on Red Lion Patio
Red Lion Pub 1850 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
“In the practice of Yoga one can emphasize the body, the mind or the self and hence the effort can never be fruitless.” -T. Krishnamacharya
Practice Sunrise Yoga on The Red Lion Patio with you and your friends for our teaser class Saturday, June 2nd, and then bi-weekly summer classes Saturday mornings at 9:00 starting in July!
After class we will be serving a healthy and energizing breakfast, with a complimentary mimosa courtesy of Red Lion Pub, to keep you going throughout the day.
Enjoy a Ketel One Botanical no carb or sugar cocktail on us. All of those that attend, will also get one free Ketel Botanical Cocktail coupon. We will have a bigger Ketel prize for the groups sessions after the World Cup.
For only $15, start your Saturday with some stretching and sun salutations guided by Brandi Hayes-Fink, from Zen Gen Yoga. Sign up ahead of time at http://zengenyoga.com/schedule or pay the morning of!