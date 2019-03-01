Rock band Sunspot has racked up a few awards and a lot of recognition during the past decade, including winning Rock Album of the Year in the Madison Area Music Association Awards for Singularity (2010) and Loser of the Year (2004).

The band has recorded six albums, a DVD and two Eps, as well as over 160 biweekly video podcasts (Sunspot Road Mania), and have shared the stage with Death Cab for Cutie, The Flaming Lips, Sponge, SevenMaryThree, Hot Hot Heat, Crash Test Dummies and Sick Puppies. In 2010, Sunspot released the DVD version of their multimedia spectacle, Major Arcana. That was followed by the EP, Deus Ex Machina in March 2011. Also in early 2011, Sunspot licensed their song, "Go, Pack!" to FOX Sports for their Super Bowl coverage, with some residual coverage for the song on NPR as well as numerous Wisconsin radio stations.

Their latest EP is called "Dangerous Times" and will be released on July 3rd.

Awards

Loser of the Year 2002 (MAMAs Rock Album of the Year)

Cynical 2005 (WAMI Artist of the Year)

Singularity 2009 (MAMAs Rock Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Rock Song of the Year)

The Slingshot Effect 2011 (MAMAs Rock Album of the Year and Song of the Year)