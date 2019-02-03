Super Bowl Party game specials
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Super Bowl game specials
***Free Chips and Salsa ***
Miller Lite and Coors light on Tap Beers $2
Margaritas on the rocks $4
Palomas Don Sergio tequila, squirt and salted rim $5
Domestic Beer Buckets 6 beers $15
Imported Beer Buckets 6 beers $ 20
Nachos Choice of ground beef, chicken or pork. Black beans, tomatoes, scallions, black olives and jalapenos served with guacamole. $6.95 Meal Size.
Mezcalero Chicken wings 10 for $7.50 and 20 for $14. Includes celery and carrot sticks, ranch or Blue Cheese dipping suace
Tacos $2 per taco
Raffles for Jerseys and gift certificates