Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed
Hattrix (Kenosha) 2425 60th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
This April prepare for a rock show of super hero proportions which will leave you zombified as you become hypnotized by its magnitude! April 21st at Hattrix, 2425 60th ST Kenosha, WI 53140, Chicago greats, No Dead Heroes and W.O.R.M hit the stage with Old Wolves and The Indeed. Prepared to bring you sounds that are guaranteed to rock your socks.
