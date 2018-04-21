Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed

Google Calendar - Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed - 2018-04-21 20:00:00

Hattrix (Kenosha) 2425 60th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

This April prepare for a rock show of super hero proportions which will leave you zombified as you become hypnotized by its magnitude! April 21st at Hattrix, 2425 60th ST Kenosha, WI 53140, Chicago greats, No Dead Heroes and W.O.R.M hit the stage with Old Wolves and The Indeed. Prepared to bring you sounds that are guaranteed to rock your socks.

Info
Hattrix (Kenosha) 2425 60th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed - 2018-04-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Super Hero Zombie Party w/No Dead Heroes, W.O.R.M, Old Wolves and The Indeed - 2018-04-21 20:00:00