Super Serious Poetry Reading

Event time: 7pm

As part of its ongoing efforts to debunk the perception of poetry as an inherent buzzkill, Milwaukee’s Vegetarian Alcoholic Press hosts this reading featuring two of its authors, along with Indiana poet Steve Henn, a retired drummer who published his latest book, Indiana Noble Sad Man of the Year , in 2016. Representing Vegetarian Alcoholic will be Oshkosh’s Troy Shoultz, author of Biographies of Runaway Dogs , and Milwaukee’s Annie Grizzle, who recently published the collection Return to the Gathering Place of the Waters .