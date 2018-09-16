A Super Stolie performance shows you that it's impossible to be bored when there's music involved! This high-energy show features interactive music and movement that gets kids thinking, guessing and singing about everything from spelling to animals, numbers, shapes and sounds while they move and shake to get all their wiggles out. With both traditional songs and catchy originals by Stolie, a little dancing, instruments to play and bubbles to chase, and you'll be high-fiving the whole way home!

SuperStolie.com