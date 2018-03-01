The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)
O'Donoghues Irish Pub (Elm Grove) 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
The All-Star SUPER band does a collection at each performance to benefit Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin. Thousands of dollars are donated to this cause each year through the generosity of SUPERband fans.
Mar 1:
When Clayton met Hamilton
6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub
Mar 8:
Rockin' Out with Woody
6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub
Info
