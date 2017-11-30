The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)
O'Donoghues Irish Pub (Elm Grove) 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
The All-Star SUPER band does a collection at each performance to benefit Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin. Thousands of dollars are donated to this cause each year through the generosity of SUPERband fans.
Nov 30:
Setting Up The Christmas Tree With The Count.
6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub
Dec 7:
Buddy's Festivus Miracle!
6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub
Dec 14:
Gordon Goodwin Ignites The Yule Log!
6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub
Dec 21:
Mantooth And Mistletoe.
6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub
Dec 28:
Woody And Thad's New Year Adventure!
6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub