The All-Star SUPERband (6pm)

O'Donoghues Irish Pub (Elm Grove) 13225 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122

The All-Star SUPER band does a collection at each performance to benefit Easter Seals of Southeast Wisconsin. Thousands of dollars are donated to this cause each year through the generosity of SUPERband fans.

Nov 30:

Setting Up The Christmas Tree With The Count.

6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Dec 7:

Buddy's Festivus Miracle!

6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Dec 14:

Gordon Goodwin Ignites The Yule Log!

6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Dec 21:

Mantooth And Mistletoe. 

6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Dec 28:

Woody And Thad's New Year Adventure!

6pm - O'Donoghues Irish Pub

Info
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
