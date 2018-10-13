Supper Clubbin' at the Club w/The Chris Hanson Band & Robin Pluer (5pm)

Celebrate Wisconsin’s rich supper club culture with an evening of food, fun, music and more! Enjoy a family-style dinner of baked chicken and beef tips, classic drinks, bowling, ping-pong, and live music by The Chris Hanson Band featuring Robin Pluer. Proceeds benefit The Fort Atkinson Club community center.

Before you sit down to dinner, enjoy a classic Old Fashioned, while partaking in ping-pong or bowling on our vintage lanes.

Start off your meal with the ubiquitous relish tray and spinach salad with hot bacon dressing. Top it off with fresh baked apple pie and pumpkin bars ala mode. After dinner, sip on a creamy aperitif while enjoying live music and dancing upstairs in the theater, or more games downstairs.

The Chris Hanson Band serves up a tantalizing mix of jazz, swing, standards and country, featuring one of Wisconsin’s most talented and treasured female vocalists, Robin Pluer, along with ace guitarists Chris Hanson and John Parrott, violinist Glenn Asch, and bassist John Babbitt.

Individual ticket price includes dinner, live music and games.

$65 per person

$450 per table of 8