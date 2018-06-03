Sussex Farmers Market
Sussex Civic Center Campus N64 W23760 Main St, Sussex, Wisconsin 53089
The Sussex Farmers Market is a place where local farmers, producers, artisans and community-based service organizations come together to offer a variety of fresh Wisconsin produce and local products directly to the community. The market will provide an opportunity for Wisconsin growers and producers to build a partnership with consumers as well as offer a family friendly environment and promote wellness, education, social gathering and community building.
