Sussex Farmers Market

Sussex Civic Center Campus N64 W23760 Main St, Sussex, Wisconsin 53089

The Sussex Farmers Market is a place where local farmers, producers, artisans and community-based service organizations come together to offer a variety of fresh Wisconsin produce and local products directly to the community.  The market will provide an opportunity for Wisconsin growers and producers to build a partnership with consumers as well as offer a family friendly environment and promote wellness, education, social gathering and community building.  

Info
Farmers Market
