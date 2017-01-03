Sustainable Coffee Tasting

Event time: 10-11am

Enjoy your morning coffee with us! Join coffee experts from the Pendulum Coffee as you taste locally-roasted coffee from around the world. We will explore how local roasters bring out flavors unique to the beans' origin. Learn about the growing regions, sustainable farming practices, coffee notes, aromas and more. For all coffee enthusiasts! Space is limited.

Date and Time

Saturday, January 14th And February 11.

10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Location

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

Price

For adults | $8 (Nonmembers: $10)