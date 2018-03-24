Dive into the creative energy of Milwaukee Women at SWAN Day MKE 2018! Artists from all over Milwaukee celebrate the power and diversity of women’s creativity at SWAN Day MKE 2018: “Women & Nature: Nourishing Our Roots,” an art exhibition at the Urban Ecology Center. Over one-hundred original artworks are featured as part of the 11th Annual International Support Women Artists Now Day.

We are so excited to be hosting our third year at a new venue: the Urban Ecology Center Menomonee Valley Branch. This year artists move beyond the “swan,” exploring a broader theme of women’s artistic & spiritual connections to nature. Each year SWAN Day MKE also supports a cause related to our theme, and this year we are inviting people to support our host, the Urban Ecology Center. An environmental community center with three locations in Milwaukee, the UEC works to connect people to nature right in their neighborhood With your support, the UEC can connect even more folks in our communities to the nourishing power of nature displayed in the SWAN Day MKE exhibition and its arts programming as a whole.

Please visit SWAN Day MKE’s Facebook Page for more info: www.facebook.com/swandaymke

Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley

3700 W. Pierce St. Milwaukee, WI 53215

www.urbanecologycenter.org (414) 431-2940

Sunday & Monday Closed

Gallery Hours: Tues, Wed, Thurs 12–7, Fri 12-6, Sat 9-5

Organized by Jamie Bilgo Bruchman

UEC Volunteer & Menomonee Valley Art Committee Chair

Email: swandaymke@gmail.com

Instagram @swandaymke

#swandaymke