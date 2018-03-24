Dive into the creative energy of Milwaukee Women at SWAN Day MKE 2018! Artists from all over Milwaukee celebrate the power and diversity of women’s creativity at SWAN Day MKE 2018: “Women & Nature: Nourishing Our Roots,” an art exhibition at the Urban Ecology Center that is part of the International 11th Annual Support Women Artists Now Day! Over one-hundred original artworks, spoken word, dance and more to be featured as part of the 11th Annual International Support Women Artists Now Day.

Exhibition: Runs March 24th - May 31st, 2018 at Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley.

OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, March 24th 11am-3pm FREE & Open to the public

New for 2018! We are so excited to be hosting our third year at a new venue: the Urban Ecology Center Menomonee Valley Branch. This year artists move beyond the “swan,” exploring a broader theme of women’s artistic & spiritual connections to nature. Each year SWAN Day MKE also supports a cause related to our theme, and this year we are inviting people to support our host, the Urban Ecology Center. An environmental community center with three locations in Milwaukee, the UEC works to connect people to nature right in their neighborhood With your support, the UEC can connect even more folks in our communities to the nourishing power of nature displayed in the SWAN Day MKE exhibition and its arts programming as a whole.

OPENING RECEPTION REMARKS & PERFORMANCES feature an Opening Libation with Venice Williams of Alice’s Garden, Classical Indian dance performances by Cyenthia Vijayakumar, storytelling with ExFabula’s Monica Thomas, poetry by Linetta Davis, remarks by artist collective L.U.N.A. & HeardSpace: A Woman’s Theatre Arts Collective, the Mount Mary Student Art Therapy Association will speak about their group installation, and a closing blessing with Alexandra Jenkins of Limitless Expansion.

OTHER ACTIVITIES INCLUDE a Mini-Market - ALL DAY 11am-3pm featuring work for sale by CanelitaBrown Jewelry, Artery Ink - art + wellness greeting cards, prints & T-shirts, Alice's Garden tea blends, steams, creams, and body soaks, made from herbs grown in the Garden, Ceci Tejeda’s paper mache & plaster sculptures, and Caroline’s Raw Creations vegan foodstuffs. Other activities include face painting, a coloring table, caricature portraits, and root chakra focus meditation.

For a complete listing of artists, times, activities & performances, please visit SWAN Day MKE’s Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/swandaymke