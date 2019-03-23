SWAN Day Opening Celebration

Join us and celebrate the power and diversity of women’s creativity at SWAN Day MKE 2019. This year's theme is "Water: Reflection, Ritual & Resource". Part of the 12th Annual International "Support Women Artists Now" (SWAN) Day, this exhibit features one-hundred woman-identified artists of all ages, disciplines and levels of artistic experience residing in Milwaukee and the surrounding area for an inclusive, informal, non-juried show. A community art build, dance and more will be featured.

Date and Time

Saturday, March 23rd 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated

Contact: Glenna Holstein gholstein@urbanecologycenter.org

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18106&view=event