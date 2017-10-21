Sweet Diversity w/The QuarterNotes

Sweet Diversity is Sandy Weisto, Carrie Sanders, and Ann Elizabeth-Nagel. They perform original, traditional and contemporary folk and acoustic music. Three part a Capella harmony is always the highlight of their shows. https://www.facebook.com/SweetDiversity/

Opening will be the Quarter Notes, a vocal quartet whose powerful voices and rich harmonies enliven a variety of songs from many genres. There is even an opportunity to join in the fun when the group members teach the basics of harmonizing a song. https://www.facebook.com/QuarterNotesBarbershop/

Doors open 7:30 pm. $6 suggested donation. Refreshments available - coffee, tea, soda, cookies. All-ages.