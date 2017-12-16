Sweet Diversity w/Chansons du trio Twila Jean & Robert Mueller

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017

7 pm - 9:30 pm

$5 suggested donation

“I Wonder as I Wander” concert

Featuring the a capella harmonies of Sweet Diversity and Appalachian fiddle tunes of Chansons du trio Twila Jean, Robert Mueller sitting in.

This is the last in a series of concerts held in conjunction with Gift, an art show focused on the notion of celebrating the artist as the unique gift-giver.

Gift runs Dec 2- Jan. 6th at the Riverwest Artist Association's Jazz Gallery. (for more information and registration go to riverwestart.org)

Sweet Diversity is Sandy Weisto, Carrie Sanders, and Ann Elizabeth-Nagel. We perform original, traditional and contemporary folk and acoustic music. Three-part acapella harmony is always the highlight of our shows. Since 1999, our style has evolved to include "in your face" messages about living your dreams, war and peace, the environment and the joy and humor in living. https://www.facebook.com/ SweetDiversity/