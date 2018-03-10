SWENext DesignLab Milwaukee

SWENext DesignLab encourages girls to choose a career in engineering. During the half-day program, middle school students work with local members of the Society of Women Engineer (SWE) to complete hands-on engineering activities. While the girls are busy having fun and inventing new ideas, parents and educators learn about engineering careers, scholarships, college admission and resources. Participants also see how engineering can directly impact their community through presentations by award winning high school students.

Middle school students will build a structure that can withstand earthquakes, make a dance pad with flashing lights, and meet racecar driver and mechanical engineering student Ariel Biggs.