Swing Chevron
Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH 8PM
$8.00
Swing Chevron is a gypsy jazz quartet based in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Lead by violinist Allen Russell, the group plays swing styles from the 20s, 30s, and 40s, as well as Allen's original tunes. With lyrical Melodies, driving Gypsy rhythms, and a twinkle in the eye, swing Chevron brings the vintage hot sound you crave!
