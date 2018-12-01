Switchback: A Midwestern Christmas

Details

A local favorite! Switchback is coming to Green Lake once again! Christmas songs interspersed with lively reels, jigs and originals. A true down-home evening of holiday favorites such as “Oh, Holy Night”, “Jingle Bells”, "Away In The Manger" and audience favorite, "Ava Maria" to original tunes and Irish melodies. Superb songwriting and harmonies.

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $18.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!