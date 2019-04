Symphonic Wind Ensemble University/Community Band

The Symphonic Wind Ensemble and University/Community Band under the direction of Glenn Hayes will perform on Sunday May 5 at 3:00 pm in Young Auditorium. The program includes: Konzert by Jan Koetsier featuring a trombone quartet, La Fiesta Mexicana by H. Owen Reed, Matins by Marilyn Shrude, A Child's Garden of Dreams by David Maslanka and Fountain Lake Fanfare by Robert Russell Bennett.