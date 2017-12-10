Symphony Band and University Band: Winter Dances
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
This is a joint concert by the UWM Symphony Band and University Band. The program will include serious concert works, along with a nod to the holiday season.
General – 12; Seniors, UWM Facilty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free
