Symphony Band and University Band: Winter Dances

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

This is a joint concert by the UWM Symphony Band and University Band. The program will include serious concert works, along with a nod to the holiday season.

General – 12; Seniors, UWM Facilty & Staff – $8; Students w/ ID & Under 18 – Free; Majors – Free

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
