The United Nations Association of Greater Milwaukee invites you to…

“Syrian Refugees: An Epidemic of Communal Trauma”

A Presentation by Myron Eshowsky, MS

Free & Open to the Public

Saturday – February 10th, 2018 from 10 AM – 12 Noon

Redeemer Lutheran Church 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) – Milwaukee, WI

Myron Eshowsky, MS, will give a presentation on his work empowering refugees living in the Syrian refugee camps and resettlement areas in Jordan through the Common Bond Institute's Social Health Care Program for Syrian Refugee Families and Children to develop the tools to manage and heal from the post-traumatic stress of the Syrian Civil War.

Myron Eshowsky, MS, is a co-developer and faculty member of the Common Bond Institute's Social Health Care (SHC) Program for Syrian Refugee Families and Children. He has extensive experience providing in-person trauma services aimed at empowering refugees of the Syrian Civil War who are living in the Syrian refugee camps and resettlement areas in Jordan.

He is the co-author of "A Recurring Global Syndrome: Treating an Epidemic of Community Trauma" that is included in a book titled "Why Global Health Matters." He has taught throughout the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. He was a presenter at the:

• "2017 International Conference on Transgenerational Trauma: Communal Wounds and Victim Identities" in Amman, Jordan

• “2016 International Conference on Communal Trauma and Forced Migration: Crisis in Europe and the Middle East” in Germany which included trainings on how to meet the needs of refugees in Europe & launched a Europe-Jordan bridge of culturally appropriate trauma treatment services for refugees emigrating to Germany and Greece from Jordan.

The United Nations Association - Greater Milwaukee (UNA – GM) is a chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA).

The United Nations Association - Greater Milwaukee meets on the second Saturday of each month from January - June and September - December from 10 AM – Noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church - 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) in Milwaukee). Each meeting features a presentation & discussion on a specific topic relevant to the work of the United Nations.