Systems Leaders Spotlight Panel Kick-off Event
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from respected and experienced systems leaders. In this panel discussion, each leader will speak candidly about challenges in their work; their vision for success; and the role systems thinking plays in that success. Question-and-answer session to follow the panel. This is a kick-off event for the Systems Thinking Institute, March 14 – 16, at Daniel Webster School. To learn more and register visit: http://bit.ly/2GFwE4G.
