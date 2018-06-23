Tails on the Trail 2018

Tails on the Trail is the Wisconsin Humane Society's annual 5K run/walk & 1-mile walk to support animals in need. Join us for the race and stick around for an afternoon of activities for the whole family, including live entertainment, vendors and exhibitor booths, food and beverages, dog agility courses, lure courses, games, prize wheels, “Ask the Canine Behavior Expert,” and so much more! All proceeds support animals in need. Learn more at www.wihumane.org/tailsonthetrail.