SandMark Productions is thrilled to announce their first production in two years, Take Flight!, a new play by Mark Wyss. Take Flight! revolves around a person who has gone missing in a busy airport and a group of strangers who reluctantly help in the search. In typical SandMark fashion, the piece combines comedy with pathos. The piece is directed by Tim Kietzman, and will be performed at ComedySportz, 420 S. 1st Street, Milwaukee. Tickets are on sale now.