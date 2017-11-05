Takiin' It To The Streets: Harvest Benefit Concert to Help the Homeless (3pm)

West Allis-based non-profit, Feeding His Flock in partnership with local musician and owner of popular new music venue Gibraltar, Evan Christian will hold a benefit concert on Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 3 – 8:00 p.m. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $25, and will take place at Gibraltar, located at 538 W. National Avenue, Milwaukee.

The lineup includes Milwaukee Jazz/blues artist Janet O’Mahony alongside the Mark Thierfelder Organ Trio (Thierfelder on organ, Neil Davis on guitar, and Romarcus Jones on drums) and other local and regional jazz and blues artists as yet to be determined. Musicians are invited to sit in throughout the day, keeping the event open and casual. TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS will also include a silent auction featuring sought-after items from local businesses.

All proceeds will help Feeding His Flock, a non-profit social service agency with the goal of eradicating homelessness in the Milwaukee area by providing food, shelter, education, and additional resources to those in need. Feeding His Flock volunteers “Take it to the Streets” in converted RVs stocked with donated blankets, clothes, and hot meals to various locations in Milwaukee and West Allis. Founder Debra Sehnert Gonzalez estimates Feeding His Flock has served 7500 different people since starting the organization in 2015.