Event time: 8pm

The entry deadline for the 2017 Coffee House Mid-Winter Talent Hunt Contest is December 31, 2016. Talent Contest Audition will be held Saturday, January 21, 2017. The Talent Contest Finals "Talent Contest Part 2" will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017. The first place winner will receive The Pastor Chuck Witt Award of $100, a special half hour live performance on 104.1 FM www.riverwestradio.com, a professional studio recording of one song at John Webber’s studio, and an opening spot next season. The first runner-up will receive The Deanna Morici Award of $50, and the second runner-up receives the Dick “Nitelinger” Golembiewski Award of $25.

Price: $5.00 donation