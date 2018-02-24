Talent Contest, Part 2

Google Calendar - Talent Contest, Part 2 - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Talent Contest, Part 2 - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Talent Contest, Part 2 - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Talent Contest, Part 2 - 2018-02-24 20:00:00

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Talent Contest, Part 2 takes place at The Coffee House at 1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI  53233 on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8 p.m.  A $5.00 donation is requested at the door. 

Come cheer on finalists Keith Bahrke, Shoot the Moon (Charles Carroll), Deirdre Murphy, and Trisha Nepper!  First prize includes $100, a half hour live performance on 104.1 FM, a professional studio recording of one song, and an opening spot at The Coffee House next season.  Other prizes also awarded.  See tomorrow’s starts today!  Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or e-mail info@the-cofee-house.com

Info
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Talent Contest, Part 2 - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Talent Contest, Part 2 - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Talent Contest, Part 2 - 2018-02-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - Talent Contest, Part 2 - 2018-02-24 20:00:00