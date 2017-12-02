"Tales of Hoffmann" Opera Theatre Showcase

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Free

Inspired by Offenbach, UWM Opera Theatre students to present a rendering of a semester-long research project, including excerpts from the upcoming adaptation being cooperatively presented by Skylight Music-Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre in March 2018.

UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
