"Tales of Hoffmann" Opera Theatre Showcase
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Music Recital Hall (MUS 175)
Free
Inspired by Offenbach, UWM Opera Theatre students to present a rendering of a semester-long research project, including excerpts from the upcoming adaptation being cooperatively presented by Skylight Music-Theatre and Milwaukee Opera Theatre in March 2018.
View Map
