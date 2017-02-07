Talk: 19th Century Coast Survey in Alaska

Event time: 2pm

"The Eye of Awareness: Alaskan Natives, the Coast Survey, and the Great Convergence of Cartography, Art, and Photography in the late 19th Century"

A presentation by John Cloud NOAA Historian of the Coast and Geodetic Survey, Silver Spring, MD

Dr. Cloud has visited the AGSL numerous times, both as a Fellowship recipient and an independent researcher, and he presented the 2007 Holzheimer “Maps and America” Lecture.

His work reveals the long-term collaboration and friendships between U.S. Coast Survey scientists and Alaskan native cartographers in the late 19th century. He will tell the stories behind the maps and the people who drew them, stories often concealed in Alaskan ethnographic and geographic texts.

There will be a reception with light refreshments at 1:30 pm before the talk.

Free and open to the public.

