Ahoy, scallywags, buccaneers, privateers and well-behaved bier lovers alike! September 19 is National “Talk Like a Pirate” day, and what better way to slip into character (a day early!) than with the help of a few of The Brouwerij Van Steenberge’s heftiest and most deceptively drinkable biers?

There’s not a drop of “grog” on this well-stocked lineup, brought to you by our “special guest Captain” Ed Kane, from Global Beer. (AKA the folks responsible from bringing us a whole lot of your favorite Belgian biers.)

Forget the Caribbean, we’ll be giving away some serious “bier booty” right here in Bay View, so come prepared to be the ruthless raider you’ve always been, deep down. Space is limited, so purchase your tickets in advance, lest you find yourself asking, “Why is the rum gone?”

Tickets may be purchased in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talk-like-a-piraat-bierklasse-tickets-41890163607?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.