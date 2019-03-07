Talking About Race: How Power and Privilege Shape Public Discourse

Sue Robinson, author of "Networked News, Racial Divides: How Power and Privilege Shape Public Discourse in Progressive Communities," will speak about the obstacles to public dialogues surrounding racial inequality and opportunities for better discourse in mid-sized, liberal cities. Robinson will share her analysis on whose voices get heard and whose get left out in public conversations, and she will explore how identity politics can interfere with deliberation. Dr. Robinson will also explore about what she learned as a white progressive on how to move forward in more productive conversations around race.