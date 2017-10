×

For five years running, Burlington has opened itsdoors to folk, rock, country and blues musicians from around the country forits Tall Tales Music Festival. This year’s free, two-day festival on the 200block of East Chestnut Street will feature the Nashville acts Blank Range,Harpooner, Los Colognes, Liz Cooper and the Stampede and Coco Reilly, as wellas Minneapolis’ J.E. Sunde, L.A.’s Wild Reeds, Kentucky’s Kelsey Waldon andmany others, including a range of talent from Wisconsin. Other activitiesduring the festival include a Saturday morning bike ride, a kids’ zone withbounce houses, a Friday night afterparty at the Liars’ Club Bar, and a Saturdayice cream social where attendees can meet some of the festival’s performers.For more details, visit

.(Through Saturday, Aug. 12.)