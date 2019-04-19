Tallan & Friends
The Lakeside Supper Club & Lounge (Oconomowoc) 37238 Valley Road, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
This talented group of seasoned musicians brings a fantastic set list to the table: Blues, Rock, and more. Amazing lead guitar by Tallan Noble Latz; Powerful vocals by Greg Vandenberg; Incredible bass guitar & keyboards by Josh Becker; and Some bad ass drumming by Dennis Sterwald will provide you with a musical experience you won't forget. No Cover Charge
