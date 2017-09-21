In Tandem Theatre Company presents: All The Great Books (Abridged)

Event time: Oct. 6-29.

By Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor

An English class eagerly awaits graduation until they realize they haven’t passed their final exam! The drama professor, student teacher, and gym coach team up to get them through all the great works of literature – in 90 minutes flat — as the literary canon explodes in this hilarious, high-energy comedy!

Featuring Ryan Schabach (professor), Chris Goode (student teacher) and Doug Jarecki (coach).

Price: Call 414-271-1371 to order by phone. http://www.intandemtheatre.org