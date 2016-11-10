In Tandem Theatre presents: Holiday Hell: The Curse of Perry Williams

The country eagerly awaits the grand finale to Perry Williams’ annual holiday television special. The only problem – Perry can’t sing and he just firedBenny, the man who provides those velvety tones! How far will Perry go to keep his secret and will Benny fulfill his lifelong dream to recapture the true meaning of Christmas through his music? Find out in this delightfully twisted holiday musical comedy written by the dynamic duo of Anthony Wood (A Cudahy Caroler Christmas) and Mondy Carter (A Twisted Carol) as In Tandem rocks the house once again with hilarious irreverent alternative holiday fare! Best suited for ages 13 and over.

Price: $25-$30