Tangled Lines Presents: Fools and Barstools

Tangled Lines is doing an all acoustic show for free at Kam's! We will be playing all the songs from our album, many new songs that are going to be on our next album, and plenty of cover songs that are familiar to you. Kam's will have full bar, and grill open during the show.

No cover, you won't be disappointed.

Info
Kam's Thistle & Shamrock 3430 N. 84th St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance
414-897-1733
