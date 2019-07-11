Tangled Lines

Google Calendar - Tangled Lines - 2019-07-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tangled Lines - 2019-07-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tangled Lines - 2019-07-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Tangled Lines - 2019-07-11 19:00:00

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Songwriters in the Round:

The Rogue Electrics

Bryn Dresselhuys

Luke Cerny

Featured Band: Tangled Lines

No Cover // Music starts at 7pm

Original artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.

Info

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Tangled Lines - 2019-07-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tangled Lines - 2019-07-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tangled Lines - 2019-07-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - Tangled Lines - 2019-07-11 19:00:00