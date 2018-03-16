Theatre Gigante presents: Tarzan

“This could happen in any jungle,” jokes Slovene playwright Rok Vilčnik. He’s conceived a middle-aged Tarzan and Jane who—with Mike the hyena—grapple with love, aging, and the future of jungles, animals and humanity. This U.S. premiere highlights the 30th anniversary of Milwaukee’s premier experimental dance theater, which enjoys a second home in Slovenia. Director Wes Savick comes home from Boston to stage it with Isabelle Kralj, Mark Anderson and Don Russell. (John Schneider)