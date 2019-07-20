Taste of Enamels Workshop

For all levels with a particular focus on beginners and basic skills, designed to get you up and enameling and ready for more! Enameling skills and techniques will be explored.

Instructor/Artist: Leslie Perrino

$73 RAM Members; $88 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.