Teen Aerial Dance

Event time: 4:45pm Wed

This aerial class is designed for children ages 13-17. Anna has extensive experience working with children, beginning her teaching career by piloting a children's aerial program at the Brookfield Center for the Arts to teaching with the Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance Company in Colorado. This class works close to the ground, working on full body integration and awareness as we soar to new heights. The class explores 3 different apparatuses - aerial silks, aerial hammock, and aerial hoop. We work on techniques to start creating short little routines to wow parents and siblings.

As of right now, there will be a parent share at the end of the session. Students can work towards joining the Young Aerial Elite class - a group of dedicated young aerialists that perform at community events.

Class is held every Wednesday 4:45-6pm!

Price: $225 per 16 week session www.AnnaBelleAerial.com