Telemann's Lost Fantasias for Solo Viola da Gamba

All Saints Cathedral 818 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Phillip W. Serna will perform newly-discovered works for solo viola da gamba, in a special concert for Early Music Now.

Rediscovered in 2014 by Thomas Fritzsch, a copy of Telemann’s self-published 1735 fantasias for viola da gamba survived near Hanover at Ledenburg Palace in the collection of Eleonore von Münster. Published in a period when the viol’s popularity was waning in Europe, Telemann’s unique fantasias were inspired by the Polish and Moravian music of his early career, and are filled with techniques spanning fugal writing to elements of the rondo and concerto.

All Saints Cathedral 818 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
414.225.3113
